    Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States, a U.S. official said.

    ABC News cited an U.S. official as saying Blinken did not want to blow the situation out of proportion by cancelling his visit, but also did not want the balloon incident to dominate his meetings with Chinese officials.

    A U.S. official confirmed the postponement to Reuters.

    China earlier expressed regret that what it called a "civilian" airship had strayed into U.S. territory after being blown off course, an incident that sparked a political furor in the United States.