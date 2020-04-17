Telecommuting emerges as downturn winner as life goes online in times of COVID-19

The need to practice social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of employees around the world to work from home.

Companies involved in telecommuting are seeing unprecedented growth in demand as more and more corporates shift to virtual offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco-based Slack Technologies added 2.5 million users between March 10 and 25, making it one of its most "productive" months.

Growth was “across the board” both geographically and in the rate of new team-account creation for current customers for March.

“A surge of brand-new people started in the week of March 9... by the week of March 16, growth was a steep vertical. Everything I was trying to accomplish as CEO in a cultural work sense, the efficacy of communication, was happening,” said founder Stewart Butterfield in an interview with MarketWatch.

The company reported a 49 percent rise in its fourth-quarter revenue at $181.9 million compared to $122 million in the year-ago period. This was largely driven by an increase in customers who spent more than $1 million annually on its product.

The stock of the company is up 10 percent in 2020.

Teleconference major Zoom Video Communications went from 10 million users at the end of last year to 200 million in March.

Zoom's teleconference services are being widely used for education, telehealth and have even spread into personal space through weddings and “zoom parties”.

Earlier this month, it crossed the combined market capitalisation of US Inc's so-called blue-eyed boys American Airlines, Expedia and Hilton.

As on April 8, Zoom had a market cap of $31.73 billion, while the combined value of Hilton ($18.26 billion), American Airlines ($7.91 billion) and Expedia ($ 4.35 billion) stood at $30.52 billion.

Another major beneficiary of the coronavirus lockdown has been Microsoft Corp’s collaborative-communications platform Teams.

The company last week reported a record 2.7 billion meeting minutes were logged on March 31, an increase of 200 percent from 900 million in mid-March.

The US Department of Defense has also launched a Microsoft-based teleworking service for its over 4 million employees.