MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Prominent personalities appeal to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to take action against those involved in vandalism of Durga Puja pandals

In the open letter issued on Sunday night, over 60 signatories pointed out with regret that '' members of Hindu community'' in Bangladesh could not celebrate their biggest festival Durga Puja smoothly in many places in the wake of incidents of attack and untoward incidents at different Durga Puja pandals.''

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prominent public figures in West Bengal, including educationists, theatre personalities, writers, film actors, directors, political leaders have issued an appeal to the Sheikh Hasina government to track those involved in the vandalism at Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh and punish these elements.

In the open letter issued on Sunday night, over 60 signatories pointed out with regret that '' members of Hindu community'' in Bangladesh could not celebrate their biggest festival Durga Puja smoothly in many places in the wake of incidents of attack and untoward incidents at different Durga Puja pandals.''

''Certainly a bigger disaster has been averted by the prompt response of Bangladesh government and police, but the attempt by forces opposed to the liberal, non-communal thinking of Bangobondhu, illuminated by the 71 liberation war, has disturbed the conscious people, who are believers of humanity,'' the letter said.

Observing the responsibility to protect the life, property and right to practice own religion of minority rests on the majority community, the signatories noted with concern ''lapse in ensuring this security in both India and Bangladesh.''

The signatories include educationist Pabitra Sarkar, CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim, former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Bhattacharya theatre personality Deb Shankar Halder, writer Nabakumar Basu, theatre personality Koushik Sen, filmmaker Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay, actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Riddhi Sen, Ritwik Chakroborty, among others.
PTI
Tags: #Bangladesh #Durga puja pandals #Hindus #Sheikh Hasina #World News
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.