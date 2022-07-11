Opposition slams PM Modi for unveiling national emblem atop new Parliament building

Opposition parties on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, accusing him of ”subverting” the principle constitutional separation of powers.

The Constitution separates powers of parliament, government & judiciary. As head of the government, the Prime Minister should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new parliament building, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Speaker of Lok Sabha represents Lok Sabha which isn’t subordinate to the government. The prime minister has violated all constitutional norms, said Owaisi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) said the prime minister’s action was a ”clear violation of the Indian Constitution.” It said the Constitution unambiguously separates the three wings of our democracy – the Executive (government), the Legislature (Parliament and state assemblies) and the Judiciary.

”President summons the Parliament. Prime minister is the head of the Executive. The Legislature has its independent role to perform, amongst others, to legislate laws, keep the Executive accountable and answerable,” it said.

”This Constitutional separation of powers between the three wings is being subverted by the head of the Executive,” the CPI(M) said. Hitting back at Owaisi, the BJP said he is always driven by a negative mindset and constantly attacks the country’s political, moral, social, cultural and constitutional values to run his party.

He does it habitually, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said replying to a question at a press conference. Citing a verse, Trivedi said that even the best of doctors have no cure to doubts.

Trivedi also added that only those with the ”official and statutory” positions were involved in the unveiling of the emblem. NCP leader Majeed Memon wondered why the government had kept away opposition leaders from the ceremony to unveil the national emblem atop the new Parliament building.

It will also be occupied by the opposition. Not inviting them is a major flaw in a democratic set up, Memon, a former Rajya Sabha member, said. The NCP leader said he had no objection to the prime minister unveiling the national emblem. It is his right as he is the tallest leader of the country, he said.

The CPI(M) also took objection to a religious ceremony organized at an event to unveil the cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building. National emblem installation should not be linked to religious ceremonies.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the Parliament belongs to everyone and wondered how a private personal event was organised there. Also, Parliament is neutral so why bring religious functions into it, Raja said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Officials said the emblem has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support it.

Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh at the inauguration.

