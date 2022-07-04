Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Source: Shutterstock

Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Read here to know more.

Top Performing smallcases for the last 6 months

The last 6 months has been quite the rollercoaster for the markets. Inflation and global cues have deeply hurt markets and have placed them in red. Although, we saw great ups, we now have to come to realize that we’re in bear markets as of now. With June behind us, we have now entered a Bear Market and might have to drive our focus more than ever for long term goals. Let us take a look at the Top Performing smallcases for the first half of this 2022. Read here to know more.

India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall by $40 a barrel: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday. Read here to know more.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez names Silvina Batakis as economy minister after Guzman's surprise exit

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez named economist and government official Silvina Batakis as the new economy minister late on July 3 after the abrupt resignation of long-standing minister Martin Guzman amid crises and tensions. Read here to know more.

Hackers claim theft of police info in China’s largest data leak

The person or group claiming the attack has offered to sell more than 23 terabytes of stolen data from the database, including names, addresses, birthplaces, national IDs, phone numbers and criminal case information, according to an anonymous post on an online cybercrime forum last week. The unidentified hacker was asking for 10 bitcoin, worth around $200,000. Read here to know more.

Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise as its Tejas combat aircraft eye Malaysian skies

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd surged on July 4 after boss R Madhavan announced that HAL-manufactured Tejas light combat aircraft has emerged as the top choice for the Malaysian air force

Read here to know more.

Sridhar Vembu: A fully digital India is key to a fully developed India with $25 trillion GDP