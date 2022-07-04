English
    Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

    In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Eknath Shinde

    Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

    Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

    Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #BJP #Eknath Shinde #India #Politics #Shiv Sena
