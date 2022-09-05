Liz Truss to be UK's next prime minister, defeats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race

File of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (AP photo)

Mary Elizabeth Truss, prominently referred to as Liz Truss, was on September 5 announced as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Around 180,000 dues-paying Tory members were eligible to elect the next party leader. The turnout was 82.6 percent, with Truss bagging 81,326 votes, as as against 60,399 votes secured by Sunak.

The winner was announced at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST) by Sir Graham Brady — chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election.

Truss, in her victory speech, acknowledged the challenge posed by Sunak, the 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer. "It has been a hard-fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative Party," she said.

Truss, 47, had emerged as a contender for the prime ministerial role after her predecessor Boris Johnson agreed to step down in July, following a string of scandals that had damaged his credibility.

While addressing Tory leaders after being named as the next PM, Truss paid tribute to her "friend" Johnson, recalling his successful Brexit campaign and the resounding victory he secured for the Tory in the 2019 general elections.

"You got Brexit done. You crushed (former Labour Party leader) Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," she said.

World leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Truss on her victory. "Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. (sic)," Modi said.



Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

An array of challenges awaits Truss, as she takes over the reigns of Downing Street. The incumbent government, according to critics, was unable to address soaring inflation, labour strife and strains on the nation's creaking health-care system.

Truss, during her campaign trail, had pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine.

But Truss, speaking to the BBC on September 4, refused to provide any details on the actions she would take, suggesting it would be wrong to discuss specific policies until she takes the top post. She had stressed, however, that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain.

"I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well as, within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we're going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these difficult times," said Truss, who has been foreign secretary for the past year.

During the campaign, Truss promised to increase defense spending, cut taxes and boost energy supplies, but she refused to provide specifics on how she would respond to the cost of living crisis.

With household energy bills set to increase by 80 percent next month, charities warn that as many as one in three households will face fuel poverty this winter, leaving millions fearful of how they will pay to heat their homes.

The Bank of England has forecast that inflation will reach a 42-year high of 13.3 percent in October, threatening to push Britain into a prolonged recession. Goldman Sachs has estimated that inflation could soar to 22 percent by next year unless something is done to mitigate high energy prices.

(With AP inputs)