Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun released its Global Rich List for 2019, find out who the world's richest individuals are. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Hurun Report released the Global Rich List 2019, ranking the world's wealthiest individuals. According to the report, the number of billionaires in the world reduced by 224. Mukesh Ambani became the first Indian to break into the top 10 rankings. Find out who else is in the top-10. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 10. Larry Page | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $53 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 8. Mukesh Ambani | Country: India | Age: 61 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Sergey Brin | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7. Amancio Ortega | Country: Spain | Age: 82 | Net worth: $56 billion (Image: Getty) 6/11 6. Carlos Slim Helu | Country: Mexico | Age: 79 | Net worth: $66 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Mark Zuckerberg | Country: US | Age: 34 | Net worth: $80 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Bernard Arnault | Country: France | Age: 69 | Net worth: $86 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. Warren Buffett | Country: US | Age: 88 | Net worth: $88 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Bill Gates | Country: US | Age: 63 | Total net worth $96 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Jeff Bezos | Country: US | Age: 55 | Net worth: $147 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:40 am