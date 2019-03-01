App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun released its Global Rich List for 2019, find out who the world's richest individuals are.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hurun Report released the Global Rich List 2019, ranking the world's wealthiest individual. According to the report, the number of billionaires in the world has reduced by 224. Mukesh Ambani became the first Indian to break into the top 10 rankings.
Hurun Report released the Global Rich List 2019, ranking the world's wealthiest individuals. According to the report, the number of billionaires in the world reduced by 224. Mukesh Ambani became the first Indian to break into the top 10 rankings. Find out who else is in the top-10.
10. Larry Page | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $53 billion (Image: Reuters)
10. Larry Page | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $53 billion (Image: Reuters)
8. Mukesh Ambani | Country: India | Age: 61 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters)
8. Mukesh Ambani | Country: India | Age: 61 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters)
8. Sergey Brin | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters)
8. Sergey Brin | Country: US | Age: 45 | Net worth: $54 billion (Image: Reuters)
No. 4: Amancio Ortega | Country: Spain | Total net worth $68.8B | Industry: Retail (Image: Reuters)
7. Amancio Ortega | Country: Spain | Age: 82 | Net worth: $56 billion (Image: Getty)
Latin America | According to the index, Mexico’s telecom tycoon Carols Slim ends the year with $54 billion. Whereas the co-founder of 3G Capital Jorge Paulo Lemann’s fell by $9.8 billion, the sharpest drop among Latin American billionaires, though he continues to be ranked as Brazil’s richest. (Image: Reuters)
6. Carlos Slim Helu | Country: Mexico | Age: 79 | Net worth: $66 billion (Image: Reuters)
5. Mark Zuckerberg | Country: US | Age: 34 | Net worth: $80 billion (Image: Reuters)
5. Mark Zuckerberg | Country: US | Age: 34 | Net worth: $80 billion (Image: Reuters)
Bernard Arnault | Net worth - USD 62.4 billion | French Businessman Bernard Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. It is currently the largest luxury goods maker. (Bloomberg/Reuters)
4. Bernard Arnault | Country: France | Age: 69 | Net worth: $86 billion (Image: Reuters)
Berkshire Hathaway, which has pioneered the concept of value investing, has increased its holdings in 11 companies and decreased its stake in eight. According to Nasdaq, the total market value of its positions is pegged at $210 billion. Here is a list of companies in which Warren Buffett-led firm increased its stake in Q3. (Reuters)
3. Warren Buffett | Country: US | Age: 88 | Net worth: $88 billion (Image: Reuters)
No. 2: Bill Gates | Country: US | Total net worth $96 billion | Co-founder Microsoft (Image: Reuters)
2. Bill Gates | Country: US | Age: 63 | Total net worth $96 billion (Image: Reuters)
1. Jeff Bezos | Country: US | Age: 55 | Net worth: $147 billion (Image: Reuters)
1. Jeff Bezos | Country: US | Age: 55 | Net worth: $147 billion (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani #Slideshow #World News

