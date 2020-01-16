App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How one tweet turned around the fate of this antique bookshop in the UK

After its disheartening sales record earlier this week, Robert Sansom, who has worked at the store for the past 13 years, took to Twitter to share a picture of the empty bookstore, which went viral.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative image
Representative image

True to the epithet "Twitter do your thing!" fortunes of The Petersfield Bookstore in the United Kingdom's Hampshire county turned around after an employee on January 14 tweeted that the store had sold no books for the first time in 100 years.

The family-run store, which also sells antiques and second-hand books saw disheartening sale records earlier through the week.

Robert Sansom, an employee for 13 years, uploaded a picture of the deserted store on micro-blogging site with the text: "...Tumbleweed... Not a single book sold today... £0.00... We think this may be the first time ever..." (sic)

Sansom also shared a link to the bookstore’s website requesting customers to avail the 25 percent discount offered in January to boost sales.

The heartfelt message struck the right chords and went viral, with noted author Niel Gaiman also retweeting the post - appealing to his 2.8 million followers to help the store.

Not only did book lovers from across the world step in and spike sales manifold, but the stores' follower count also increased substantially overnight.

Overwhelmed by the response, Sansom, who handles the store's social media handle, thanked Gaiman on Twitter for the over £1,000 they earned in online orders since the author’s endorsement.




First Published on Jan 16, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Antique #books #bookstores #UK #world

