English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Goal is to get Ukraine the capabilities they need to be successful on the battlefield against Russia: White House

    President Joe Biden has announced that the US will send 31 state-of-the-art Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine to help its troops push back Russian forces that remain entrenched in the country's east for almost a year since Moscow's invasion.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The Biden administration's goal is to get Ukraine the requisite capabilities needed to be successful on the battlefield against the Russian troops, the White House has said, after Washington and Berlin announced they will send advanced battle tanks to Kyiv.

    President Joe Biden has announced that the US will send 31 state-of-the-art Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine to help its troops push back Russian forces that remain entrenched in the country's east for almost a year since Moscow's invasion.

    The US decision came after Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks to Ukraine.

    "It is our goal -- and a goal shared by our allies and partners that we get to Ukraine the capabilities they need to be successful on the battlefield today but, just as critically, in the future, going forward this year," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters during his daily news conference on Wednesday.