App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Charles Evans says good time to pause and be cautious

The comments, made at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, were among the first by policymakers following the Fed's decision last Wednesday to signal an end to its tightening after it abandoned plans for further rate hikes in 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday that it is a good time for the U.S. central bank to pause and adopt a cautious stance, adding he did not expect any interest rate hikes until the second half of next year.

The comments, made at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, were among the first by policymakers following the Fed's decision last Wednesday to signal an end to its tightening after it abandoned plans for further rate hikes in 2019.

Softening his tone from a few months ago, Evans, who votes on interest rate policy this year, said monetary policy was neither accommodative, nor restrictive at this point.

In January, he said the Fed could hike interest rates three times in 2019 assuming the U.S. economy remains reasonably strong.

related news

Last week the U.S. central bank left rates steady in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. Fresh forecasts showed 11 of 17 Fed policymakers expected no rate change for the rest of the year, up from just two in December.

That unexpectedly dovish signal had financial markets quickly pricing in a rate cut next year.

In what many see as a bad omen for the U.S. economy, yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury notes fell further below three-month rates in Asia on Monday, an inversion that has in the past signaled the risk of economic recession.

The yield curve inverted on Friday for the first time since mid-2007.

Evans described the inversion as "pretty narrow."

"We have to take into account that there's been a secular decline in long term interest rates," Evans said.

"Some of this is structural, having to do with lower trend growth, lower real interest rates," he said. "I think, in that environment, it's probably more natural that yield curves are somewhat flatter than they have been historically."
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Charles Evans #Federal Reserve #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

Malinga Urges Players to ‘Analyse Mistakes’ After T20I Whitewash

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.