Donald Trump’s COVID-19 update: Doubts emerge about timing and severity of US president’s infection

US President Donald Trump has said in a video on Twitter that he is "starting to feel good" and “will be back soon.” However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the president is "not yet out of the woods".

Those messages were among the latest in a string of contradictory and often misleading information about Trump's diagnosis with COVID-19.

Trump (74) and First Lady Melania Trump (50) tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. The president is receiving treatment at the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC. Melania has stayed back at the White House.

Since then several other officials working at the presidential palace have contracted the infection. However, the administration has consistently been less than transparent about the president's health as the virus spread inside the White House.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Even the sunnier briefing by Sean Conley and other doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 3 raised more questions than it answered, including about whether the president has ever required supplemental oxygen and exactly when he fell ill.

Conley said Trump was not administered oxygen on October 1 or since he has been a patient at Walter Reed Medical Center. The doctor painted a rosy picture of the president's health as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

But that assessment was immediately contradicted by a person familiar with Trump's condition, who said the situation had been very concerning. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Trump was given oxygen at the White House. The person further told the news agency that the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.

Also, Conley’s statement on October 3 that “we are now 72 hours into this diagnosis for President Trump” raised the question of whether Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 30. If the timeline is correct, it means Trump held a rally and fundraiser in Minnesota on September 30 and an intimate fundraiser in New Jersey on October 1 while knowing he was sick, potentially exposing supporters, employees and others.

However, the White House said later on October 3 that Conley misspoke, and sent a memo clarifying that he meant to say “day three” of the president’s illness.