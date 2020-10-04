Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh surge past 1.21 lakh; death toll at 1,031
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 64.7 lakh. in India. The recovery rate stands at 83.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 195th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 64,73,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,00,842 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.8 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.47 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.31 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally crosses 1.21L mark
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that President Donald Trump is doing "very well" and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Indo-Tibetan Border Police organises Yoga session at ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur. More than 1,200 COVID-19 patients admitted here currently, 5,500 patients discharged so far. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said yesterday. Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on September 14. (PTI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan today but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said, after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the Department said in a statement. Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries between October 4 to October 8.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Very high levels of testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate.: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 crore in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as a highly effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE Updates | 111 new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 6,429
At least 111 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland yesterday, raising the state's tally to 6,429, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. He appealed to the people to follow the health safety uidelines to contain the spread of the disease. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally crosses 1.21 lakh mark, death toll 1,031
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload reached 1,21,400 after 2,610 people were detected with the infection yesterday, while 29 deaths increased the toll to 1,031, an official told news agency PTI. Nine people died on the day, six on Friday while 14 deaths took place earlier but were added to the tally during the day, he said.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE Updates | Record one-day spike of 423 COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya
Meghalaya registered its highest single-day spike of 423 COVID-19 cases yesterday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 6,456, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 54 after two persons succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said. (PTI)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 195th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5’ begins on October 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.