Donald Trump not out of danger yet: White House doctor

United States President Donald Trump’s has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours but not "out of the woods yet", his doctors said in the latest update on his health. Trump was admitted to a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center roughly 17 hours after he tested positive for COVID-19.

White House doctor Sean Conley, said that the medical team treating Trump is "cautiously optimistic, as the 74-year-old is not yet out of the woods."

The latest assessment reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.

"The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties," Conley said.

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"



Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

In a video from his hospital quarters, Trump said that he is feeling better and hopes to be back soon.

"I am starting to feel good," Trump said, adding "You don’t know over the next period of a few days. I guess that is the real test, so we will be seeing what happens over the next couple of days. I just want to be so thankful for all the support I have seen."

Trump, who showed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on October 2.

Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. While the president was taken to the military hospital, the first lady stayed back at the White House.

Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway and three White House journalists tested positive for COVID-19, joining several officials working at the presidential palace to have contracted the infection.

