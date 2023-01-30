English
    Countries requiring COVID tests for China travellers

    China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said severe cases have fallen and its current surge of infections is nearing an end.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Authorities around the world are still imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China after COVID-19 cases surged there following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said severe cases have fallen and its current surge of infections is nearing an end.

    PLACES IMPOSING CURBS

    FRANCE

    France extended mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China until Feb. 15, according to a government decree published on Saturday.