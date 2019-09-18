Biggest oil producing countries in the world: Saudi Arabia at 2nd spot, guess who is No 1

The slideshow shows the countries with the biggest share of global oil production in 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Drone attacks at Saudi Arabian oil facilities have hit half of the country's production capability. The attacks have thrown the world’s energy market into disarray. Saudi Arabia is the second biggest producer of oil in the world. Here are the 10 nations with the highest oil production. The oil producing capacity includes crude oil, shale oil, oil sands, natural gas liquids and condensates. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No.10 | Brazil | Share of global oil production: 2.8% (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No.9 | Kuwait | Share of global oil production: 3.2% (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No.8 | China | Share of global oil production: 4% (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No.7 | UAE | Share of global oil production: 4.2% (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No.6 | Iraq| Share of global oil production: 4.9% (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No.5 | Iran| Share of global oil production: 5.0% (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No. 4 | Canada | Share of global oil production: 5.5% (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No. 3 | Russia | Share of global oil production: 12.1% (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No. 2 | Saudi Arabia | Share of global oil production: 13% (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No. 1 | USA | Share of global oil production: 16.2% (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:36 am