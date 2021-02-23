Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch podcast on Spotify

Former US president Barack Obama (Image: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Former US president Barack Obama and American rockstar Bruce Springsteen on February 22 launched an exclusive original podcast series on Spotify titled Renegades: Born in the USA.

According to Variety's report, the newest entry in the company's expanding slate of audio programming, 'Renegades: Born in the USA', is an eight-episode podcast that features the dynamic duo, who have been friends for over a decade.

The podcast, which is produced by Michelle Obama and Barack Obama’s jointly owned production company, Higher Ground, saw the 44th president of the US talked about the ‘unifying American story’ and ‘shared sensibilities' in the first episode.



Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021

In a video shared by the former president he is seen talking to his close, but unlikely, friend of many years. “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy, from a small town in Jersey. I’m a Black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock’n’roll icon. I’m … not as cool.”

In the show, Obama and Springsteen discuss topics spanning race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America. The starting couple of episodes of the podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify worldwide, starting February 22.