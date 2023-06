trends MS Dhoni: Among the all-time top scorer of brand ambassadors in India | His net worth & endorsements Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team as well as the IPL. After Chennai Super Kings’ fifth IPL win, reports suggest that Dhoni might again be seen leading CSK in the next IPL season. But other than cricket, Dhoni is also the most sought-after celebrity for many brands. Dhoni's brand valuation continues even after his retirement from international cricket. So, let's have a look at the scoreboard of brand Dhoni.