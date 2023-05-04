trends 'Five Members More Equal Than Others,' India Raises Issue Of Permanent Membership At UNSC India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, questioned the fundamental structure of the Security Council and asked that by making five members more equal than others, does principal organ be considered as inclusive. While addressing the United Nations Security Council during the open debate on the topic of ‘future-proofing trust for sustaining peace’, Kamboj said that from the Indian delegation’s perspective, if the Council have to future-proof or secure the future, one needs to first and foremost draw the right lessons from history. “Is the Security Council in its present form which denies permanent representation to entire continents of Africa, Latin America, and the world’s largest democracy can it deem to be inclusive by making five members more equal than others?” she asked.