trends Decoding Diamond Prices | What To Focus On While Buying Diamonds This Diwali? | Festive Frenzy The diamond prices have soared in the last one year. But that hasn't stopped Indian from purchasing the diamond jewelry. Indian markets in 2021 saw a 29% rise in purchase of diamonds and the trend seems to be continuing this year. What factors should one keep in mind while exploring options to buy diamonds? Can diamonds be good investment? Moneycontrol's Manisha Gupta speaks with Shobha Shringhar's Snehal Choksey to bring you the perfect guide to buying diamonds this festive season.