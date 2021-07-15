Zomato’s IPO: A look at how companies, startups celebrated

Zomato’s highly-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) kicked off on July 14 amid markets touching record highs. The largest food delivery aggregator’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO has been oversubscribed 1.19 times so far. While the markets celebrated the market launch of one of India’s largest food delivery company’s IPO, several other companies hopped on to show its support.



mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai

— zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

It all started when Zomato started posting on Twitter. The tweet that was a dialogue from Hera Pheri gained a lot of traction with nearly 23,000 likes. The tweet that said “mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai'' displayed jitters right before Zomato's IPO began. Meanwhile, companies and brands cheered for Zomato’s feat and sent their wishes.

WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, tweeted saying “Don't worry, we will HODL!” along with a flexed bicep emoji. HODL or ‘hold on for dear life’ is a slang meaning hold on to your assets.

Mobile application Truecaller that has features of caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording, responded to Zomato’s jitters asking to ‘block’ its worries along with good wishes. “Saare worries ko ekdum block kardene ka because you've taken the right call. All the best!,” Truecaller said.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Securities also came through and cheered for Zomato’s IPO asking the food aggregator to “chill” along with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO.”

Netflix India used another dialogue from Hera Pheri movies while responding to Zomato. “Tu chinta mat le, aur so ja. Hum zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata denge.”

BigBasket also congratulated the food aggregator and used the moment for marketing with a pun saying “We're here if you ever want to "stock" up.”

Pepsi India also followed suit with “We would have done 1+1 on Pepsi to celebrate the Zomato IPO, but our finance team said no.”

Practo, an online doctor consultation app, offered "a free online consultation with a top doctor” and “even late at night."

Paytm, whose IPO maybe next in the pipeline after its parent company, allowed its users to apply for IPOs before the actual IPO opening in the markets. Zomato’s IPO is the first one to be launched with this new feature and thousands of applicants on the platform had already placed their orders a day before the IPO.

One97 Communications received approval from its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to raise Rs 12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares, paving way for one of India's largest initial public offerings (IPO) in recent times.

This marketing trend of brands commenting on each other’s social media isn’t new. In fact, brands taking on each other seeming like feuds are also marketing gimmicks to gain traction on social media. However, it was no less than wholesome to watch brands supporting each other especially in a big moment like the launch of the IPO.