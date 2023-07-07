What India orders on Zomato: Delhi loves North Indian, Mumbai has a sweet tooth

Zomato Food Trends reveals some interesting insights on India's ordering habits

Food delivery aggregator Zomato has launched Zomato Food Trends, a publicly-available data analysis platform that provides insights on what India orders. By analysing data from millions of transactions across India, Zomato Food Trends (ZFT) has revealed some interesting observations on what Indians love to eat. For example, while biryani has reigned undisputed as the most-ordered dish on both Zomato and Swiggy for over half a decade, did you know that Delhi orders as much dosa as chole bhature? Or that North Indian is the most popular cuisine on Zomato by a wide margin?

Or did you know that Mumbai has a sweet tooth – the city orders 1.6 times the number of desserts as the national average. And surprisingly enough, Andheri, a suburb in Mumbai, orders as much as the whole of the Island city of Mumbai. Andheri alone accounts for 20% of city's desserts orders.

These and other such insights from Zomato Food Trends were compiled into a report by Jefferies India Pvt Limited, a business services firm. Here’s a look at the top 3 most striking observations they found after using Zomato Food Trends to analyse how Indians like to order food:

North Indian is the most popular cuisine on Zomato

North Indian food makes up for a total of 25.6% of Zomato’s volume share. Biryani follows at 12% - so there is clearly a wide margin between the top two most-ordered cuisines on Zomato.

Meanwhile, data also shows that while there is a wide variety of cuisines and dishes available to Zomato customers – from pizza, burgers, North Indian, South Indian, desserts, Bengali, shawarma etc – it’s interesting to note that the top 7 cuisines make up 83% of orders.

The top 7 most-ordered cuisines on Zomato are: North Indian, Biryani, Asian (Oriental), Pizza, South Indian, Desserts and Burgers.

Most cuisines have an average price point of less than rs 250

On a per-dish basis, the average price point in most cuisines is well below Rs250, according to the Jefferies compilation. For example, an average north Indian dish sells at Rs169, while a south Indian dish comes to Rs109. The average pizza, on the other hand, sells for slightly higher at Rs 220.

The data also shows that only 8.35% of pizzas sell for more than Rs 500.

In the top 7 most popular cuisines, the price point of Biryani is highest with an average of Rs 248 per dish.

Top 8 cities account for more than 55% of orders

Top 8 cities accounts for ~56% of order volumes as per ZFT. These cities are Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Delhi NCR market is over 50% larger for Zomato as compared to Mumbai. This reflects its higher market share in Delhi and Swiggy's leadership in Mumbai.