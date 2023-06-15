English
    Zara trolled for Rs 3,000 shirt with Hindi words that make little sense

    Zara is being mocked for selling a shirt which reads 'Dilli ki dhoop Dilli. Chawal - elements of voyage.'

    Sanya Jain
    June 15, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Zara shirt

    A Zara shirt with random Hindi words has tickled desi Twitter

    Dilli ki dhoop Dilli. Chawal – elements of voyage.”

    Confused after reading this random assemblage of words? You’re not alone. These are the Hindi words that fast fashion label Zara has embroidered on a menswear shirt that is retailing for Rs 3,290 on its website.

    Taken word-to-word, the phrase directly translates to: “Delhi’s sunshine Delhi. Rice – elements of voyage.” Given that it makes no sense, it’s little surprise to see Zara being trolled for using this random collection of Hindi words on its shirt.


    The shirt first captured public attention after Twitter user Shilpa posted its pictures on the microblogging platform. “Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal — elements of voyage' which is rice and the other says ‘Delhi's sun/ heat Delhi,’” she wrote while sharing pics of the white shirt, which also features a design resembling the sun.


    The tweet has gone viral with over 60,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

    Some Twitter users wondered whether Zara had wanted to write “rise”, which sounds similar to “rice”. Rice in Hindi is chawal, which is what ended up being printed on the shirt.



    Others theorised that Zara was going for “chaanv” or “shadow”, which got mistranslated to “chawal.”



    Most Twitter users just cracked jokes after looking at the Zara shirt.



    The chawal shirt from Zara is crafted out of linen and viscose blend fabric and features a camp collar with short sleeves. It is available for Rs 3,290 in four sizes.

