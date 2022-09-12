Teen YouTuber, who ran away from home after being scolded, found. Parents’ reaction video has millions of views

(Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube from Bhavya Yadav’s account)

A popular Maharashtra-based teen YouTuber reportedly ran away from home after being chided by her father last week, and has now reunited with her family. Her parents documented the entire episode in two YouTube videos, which have gathered millions of views.

Two days ago, the parents of Kavya Yadav, the star of "Bindass Kavya" -- a YouTube channel with over 4 million followers -- posted a video tearfully telling their viewers that their daughter was missing.

They appealed to viewers to help them with any information about her and were also seen driving around looking for her at hospitals and railway stations in Aurangabad city.

Yadav's father claimed in the video that they did not receive updates from the police after they filed a complaint regarding her disappearance, and had to go looking for her themselves.

In a later video, her father said the police had located her in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, and thanked them.

"She was going to our home in Lucknow after the argument," he said in the video.

Yadav's parents shot the video while driving to go pick her up. Their reunion with her was captured in visuals shared on Twitter by Madhya Pradesh-based reporters.



Missing from Aurangabad (Maharashtra) since Sep 9, 16-years-old popular YouTuber Kavya Yadav was tracked in sleeper coach of Gorakhpur bound Kushinagar Express train in Itarsi (MP). She was reunited with parents on Saturday night. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/WUXj87mb4b

— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 11, 2022



A popular YouTuber from Aurangabad ran away from home after being shouted at by her father and was found in a train coach at Itarsi railway station.Once found, her parents live streamed their reaction when on their way to pick her up @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/7lKpDHqWYK — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 11, 2022

Railway police officials told news agency PTI they found Yadav in a coach of the Kushinagar Express train. They alerted her parents and they reached Itarsi on Saturday night.

(With inputs from PTI)