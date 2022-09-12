English
    Teen YouTuber, who ran away from home after being scolded, found. Parents’ reaction video has millions of views

    Kavya Yadav, 16, is the star of a YouTube channel with over 4 million followers.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube from Bhavya Yadav’s account)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube from Bhavya Yadav's account)


    A popular Maharashtra-based teen YouTuber reportedly ran away from home after being chided by her father last week, and has now reunited with her family. Her parents documented the entire episode in two YouTube videos, which have gathered millions of views.

    Two days ago, the parents of Kavya Yadav, the star of "Bindass Kavya" -- a YouTube channel with over 4 million followers -- posted a video tearfully telling their viewers that their daughter was missing.

    They appealed to viewers to help them with any information about her and were also seen driving around looking for her at hospitals and railway stations in Aurangabad city.

    Yadav's father claimed in the video that they did not receive updates from the police after they filed a complaint regarding her disappearance, and had to go looking for her themselves.

    In a later video, her father said the police had located her in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, and thanked them.

    "She was going to our home in Lucknow after the argument," he said in the video.

    Yadav's parents shot the video while driving to go pick her up. Their reunion with her was captured in visuals shared on Twitter by Madhya Pradesh-based reporters.

     

     

     

    Railway police officials told news agency PTI they found Yadav in a coach of the Kushinagar Express train. They alerted her parents and they reached Itarsi on Saturday night. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Tags: #Maharashtra #social media #YouTube
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 03:04 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.