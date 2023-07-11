World Population Day 2023: History, theme and significance

World Population Day emphasises on the issues concerning the global population. (Representational Photo).

Annually, World Population Day is observed on July 11 to focus on the challenges and opportunities caused by the rising population around the world. The day is a reminder to address population-related concerns and work towards a sustainable future.

The day has gained momentum over the years as a means to create awareness and initiate dialogue on world population issues.

Here's a look at the history, theme and significance of World Population Day 2023:

World Population Day 2023- History

World Population Day was established by the United Nations and first observed in 1989. On July 11 1987, the population of the world touched the five billion mark, which played a key role in the development of the day, which was proposed by Dr KC Zachariah.

World Population Day 2023- Theme

The theme for World Population Day 2023 is "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities,".

World Population Day 2023- Significance

World Population Day emphasises on the issues concerning the global population. The day is observed to highlight some of the key issues such as poverty and economic crisis and to make an effort to change people's lives and improve their way of living.

The celebrations on World Population Day occur with the aim to create a world where everyone can look forward to a future full of potential, promises and opportunities.