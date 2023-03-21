World Happiness Report 2023: Finland comes out on top, India’s rank is…

India has ranked 126th in the World Happiness Report 2023 (Representational image)

Finland has maintained its position as the world’s happiest country for the sixth consecutive year, according to the World Happiness Report published on March 20. This is the 10th year of the World Happiness Report which is published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. For the World Happiness Report, countries are ranked on the basis of life evaluations from the last three years, which in this case means from 2020 to 2022. Six different factors go into determining a country’s happiness quotient. These include GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and low corruption.

India’s rank in World Happiness Report 2023

India ranked 126th in the World Happiness Report 2023. This is an improvement from last year, when India’s position was at the 136th spot on the list, but India is still behind close neighbours like Sri Lanka (112), Pakistan (108) and Nepal (78).

At the very bottom of the list is Afghanistan at the 137th spot. This means that India is among the world’s unhappiest countries despite being one of the fastest growing economies.

The top 10 happiest countries

For the sixth year in a row, Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country.

With thousands of lakes and near endless forests, the Nordic country is known for its extensive welfare system, high trust in authorities and low levels of inequality among its 5.5 million inhabitants.

Northern Europe once again dominated the top spots -- with Denmark in second place followed by Iceland. Israel occupied fourth position, up five spots from last year.

Take a look at the top 10 countries in the World Happiness Report 2023:





Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Israel

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Luxembourg

10. New Zealand

(With inputs from AFP)