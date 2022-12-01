World AIDS Day 2022: History, theme, significance

Activists prepare to release a sky lantern with a message on the banks of the Hooghly River ahead of World AIDS Day in Kolkata.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been observed to spread awareness about this life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It is also observed to extend support to those who are fighting AIDS.

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 with a new theme every year and this year's theme is “Equalize.”

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS; and equalize access to essential HIV services particularly for children and key populations and their partners -- men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers, and people in prisons.

HIV, a major public health issue, affects millions of people across the world. The virus attacks the immune system and reduces its resistance to other diseases, putting the life of patients at risk. As per World Health Organization's (WHO) latest data, 38.4 million people were living with AIDS in 2021.

India recorded almost 63,000 new HIV infection cases in 2021, according to National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). It also stated that there has been an estimated 46.3 per cent decline in annual new infections at that national level from 2010-2021.

Meanwhile, the number of AIDS-related deaths too has decreased from around 59,000 in 2019 to about 42,000 in 2021.

According to NACO, Maharashtra has the most number of people living with AIDS, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The total number of people living with AIDS in India is more than 24 lakh.

The disease is not entirely curable but there are a few measures that can help in prevention. The treatment for AIDS includes antiretroviral therapy (ART) and HIV medicines to reduce the risk of transmission.

