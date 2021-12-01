MARKET NEWS

English
World AIDS Day: About 57% Indians don't use any form of contraception, finds survey

The survey ranked Ahmedabad as the Indian city with the lowest use of contraception.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Representative image

A survey released on the eve of World AIDS Day has revealed that about 57 percent of India do not use any form of contraception such as condoms.

Conducted by hygiene brand Pee Safe, the survey ranked Ahmedabad as the Indian city with the lowest use of contraception, while Delhi-NCR topped the list with maximum contraception use, as per the Print's report.

Read | World Aids Day 2021: History, theme, significance

The survey received over 25,000 responses from more than 200 cities, PeeSafe said. About 70 percent of the respondents belonged to the 19 to 29 age group, while 25.8 percent were in the 30-49 years age group, and 1.8 percent were aged between 50 and 60 years.

UNAIDS Report

Close

The finding came at a time when UNAIDS, the UN agency leading the global effort to end the AIDS pandemic, issued a report saying new HIV infections are not falling fast enough globally to stop the pandemic, with 1.5 million new HIV infections in 2020.

In June, UNAIDS set new targets to reach by 2025: bringing HIV services to 95 percent of those who need them; reducing annual HIV infections to fewer than 370,000; and reducing AIDS-related deaths to fewer than 250,000 by 2025.

But the report said the world is off-track to meet those goals.

UNAIDS warned that the world could face 7.7 million AIDS-related deaths over the next 10 years if leaders don’t tackle the inequalities in the availability of drugs and treatment.

However, if the international strategy is put in place and 2025 goals are met, UNAIDS said some 4.6 million lives could be saved over the course of the decade.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #trending
first published: Dec 1, 2021 11:52 am

