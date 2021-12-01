MARKET NEWS

English
World Aids Day 2021: History, theme, significance

World Aids Day 2021: WHO estimates that 3.77 crore people were living with AIDS in 2020. Here's why we observe this day on December 1.

Ankita Sengupta
December 01, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
World AIDS Day is observed on December 1.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been observed to spread awareness about this life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It is also observed to extend support to those who are fighting AIDS.

HIV, a major public health issue, affects millions of people across the world. The virus attacks the immune system and reduces its resistance to other diseases, putting the life of patients at risk. As per World Health Organization's (WHO) latest data, 3.77 crore people were living with AIDS in 2020.

India recorded almost 70,000 HIV infection cases in 2019, according to government figures. This means that the country recorded 190 new infections every day and eight new infections every hour.

Meanwhile, the number of AIDS-related deaths in 2019 was estimated to be around 59,000.

The disease is not entirely curable but there are a few measures that can help in prevention. The treatment for AIDS include antiretroviral therapy (ART) and HIV medicines to reduce risk of transmission.

World AIDS Day is observed with a new theme every year and this year's theme “End inequalities. End AIDS” is aimed at WHO and its partner organisations highlighting the need for a special focus on reaching people left behind. It is calling on global leaders to rally to end inequalities that drive AIDS.
first published: Dec 1, 2021 11:17 am

