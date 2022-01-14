MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

When Ratan Tata met Guns N' Roses star Slash at Jaguar outlet

When Rata Tata visited a Jaguar store in California, Guns N' Roses guitarist Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, was there to collect his new car.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
Ratan Tata met Slash of Guns N' Roses at a Jaguar store in California. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ratantata)

Ratan Tata met Slash of Guns N' Roses at a Jaguar store in California. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ratantata)


Industrialist Ratan Tata on Friday recalled his meeting with Slash, the superstar guitarist of iconic hard rock band Guns N' Roses. It was when the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons visited a Jaguar store in California during his retail outlet visits. Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, of Guns N' Roses, happened to be at the same story to collect his new Jaguar luxury car.

Ratan Tata posted a photo of him with Slash, captioning the post, “The day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash.”

Tata’s post collected over four lakh “likes” in minutes.

Slash, 56, had left Guns N' Roses in 1996 and rejoined the band a decade later, in 2016.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Tata Motors, part the Tata conglomerate, bought the British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in 2008.

Close

Related stories

Ratan Tata, who turned 84 on December 28, has over 5.3 million followers on Instagram. A dog lover and a trained pilot, he flew an F-16 Falcon in 2007. He shares interesting nuggets from his life, be it a video of him trying his hands at piano, vintage photos from his youth or of his late pet dog, Tito.

He was seen in a video having a simple birthday celebration with Shatanu Naidu, who works as the deputy general manager in his office. The video showed Tata blowing out candles on a cupcake.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Guns N' Roses #Jaguar #Ratan Tata #slash
first published: Jan 14, 2022 12:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.