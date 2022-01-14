When Ratan Tata met Guns N' Roses star Slash at Jaguar outlet

Ratan Tata met Slash of Guns N' Roses at a Jaguar store in California. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by ratantata)

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Friday recalled his meeting with Slash, the superstar guitarist of iconic hard rock band Guns N' Roses. It was when the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons visited a Jaguar store in California during his retail outlet visits. Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, of Guns N' Roses, happened to be at the same story to collect his new Jaguar luxury car.

Ratan Tata posted a photo of him with Slash , captioning the post, “The day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash.”

Tata’s post collected over four lakh “likes” in minutes.

Slash, 56, had left Guns N' Roses in 1996 and rejoined the band a decade later, in 2016.

Tata Motors, part the Tata conglomerate, bought the British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in 2008.

Ratan Tata, who turned 84 on December 28, has over 5.3 million followers on Instagram. A dog lover and a trained pilot, he flew an F-16 Falcon in 2007. He shares interesting nuggets from his life, be it a video of him trying his hands at piano, vintage photos from his youth or of his late pet dog, Tito.