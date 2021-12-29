Watch: Ratan Tata celebrates 84th birthday with a cupcake, song from young assistant

Shatanu Naidu, who works as the deputy general manager in Ratan Tata’s office, sang and clapped for him. (Screengrab from video posted on LinkedIn by Vaibhav Bhoir)

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, turned 84 on Tuesday. Wishes poured in for the industrialist, who is praised for his simplicity.

On Wednesday, a video appeared on LinkedIn showing Tata blowing out candles on a cupcake. The clip was posted by Vaibhav Bhoir, a business development manager at Tata Motors Finance.

In the video, the industrialist was seen with Shatanu Naidu, who works as the deputy general manager in his office. Naidu clapped and sang a birthday song for his boss, patted him on the shoulder and fed him cake.

“Simplicity,” said, Bhoir, who shared the video on LinkedIn. “Nation's pride and inspiration for all.”

LinkedIn users wished Tata in the comments section. “Shantanu, you are one lucky guy," wrote a user named Komal Pandey. “You are living a dream of millions. Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sir."

Another person on LinkedIn described Tata as the “most inspiring and humble person”. “God bless you with good health and happiness,” she said.

Politicians and businesspersons had tweeted birthday wishes for Tata on Tuesday.

“Warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji,” Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel tweeted. “Wishing him good health and happiness."

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje also wished Tata good health. “An icon of entrepreneurship and philanthropy, his conscientiousness has impacted millions of us,” she said.

Vedant Birla, the chairperson of Birla Precision Technologies, said Tata inspired had many generations.