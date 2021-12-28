Ratan Tata turns 84: Here are 10 inspiring quotes by the visionary

“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive.”

“I don’t believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.”

“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”

“Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument.”

“Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes.”

“None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can.”

“I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised.”

“The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.”

“Don’t be serious, enjoy life as it comes.”