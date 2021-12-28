MARKET NEWS

When Ratan Tata visited 'legacy city' Jamshedpur for the first time during college holiday

Ratan Tata birthday: Ratan Tata had recalled his first visit to Jamshedpur, the city in Jharkhand set up by Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Ratan Tata had said his first trip to Jamshedpur was much before he started started working on the Tata Steel floor. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by Ratan Tata)

Ratan Tata had said his first trip to Jamshedpur was much before he started started working on the Tata Steel floor. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by Ratan Tata)


Ratan Tata, iconic industrialist, turns 84 today. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons is among the top trends on the internet, with people from all walks of life sending him their wishes.

Last year, Tata had recalled his first visit to Jamshedpur, the city in Jharkhand set up by Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata. Ratan Tata was on a holiday from college when he visited the steel city.

“I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant. This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur,” Rata Tata had written on Instagram in July 2020.

In an accompanying photo, a young Tata is seen at the steel plant.







He returned to India after his college in 1962 and moved to Jamshedpur which was then in Bihar, on his first assignment with the group. The company was Tata Steel (then known as Tisco) and Tata spent six years on the shop floor, first in the engineering division and finally in the projects division as technical assistant to the director-in-charge.

The present-day Jamshedpur, which was earlier known as Sakchi, was created with the setting up of the Tata Steel Plant.

Jamshedpur was named by the then viceroy of India, Lord Chelmsford, in 1919, after its founder.
Tags: #Jamshedur #Ratan Tata #Tata Steel
first published: Dec 28, 2021 10:17 am

