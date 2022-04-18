Thunderstorm, hailstorm alert in these states, says IMD; predicts damage to houses. See forecast

Thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected to hit sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim on April 18 and 19.

Isolated hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning is expected to hit several states in the upcoming days, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted and warned of damage to weaker structures.

Thunderstorm and hailstorm is expected to hit sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim on April 18 and 19, Jammu and Kashmir on April 19, and Uttarakhand on April 20 and 21.

The IMD has warned that strong winds may damage plantation, horticulture and crops while hail may hurt animals and people in open spaces.

The weather department has also forecast that weaker structures, houses and huts may see minor damage while loose objects may be flung in the air due to strong winds.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during the days of impact and close doors and windows and warned against taking shelter under trees.

All electrical appliances should be unplugged and stayed away from. The agency also warned against lying on concrete floors or leaning against walls. No staying in water bodies either, it warned.

The Met department also said that farming activities will be suspended during thunderstorms and hailstorms.

While these states may get some respite from the scorching heat, in isolated parts over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar a heat wave will persist today. In Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal the heat will remain on 18 and 19 April while Jharkhand will get no relief from the heat during 18-20 April.

Rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and winds are likely to be over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next five days and over Uttarakhand during 20-22 April.

Light rainfall is also very likely to occur over Punjab during next five days and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from 19-22 April.





