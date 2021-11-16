Delhi's air quality remains very poor, 3 days on

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality stayed ‘very poor’ for the third consecutive day on November 16. The air quality index (AQI) was at 396.

The condition in neighbouring cities was not much better than Delhi. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 349, while in Greater Noida, it was 359. The index hovered on 363 in Gurgaon 382 in Noida.

The AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category across large parts of Delhi, barring places like Dwarka Sector-8, Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU and Panjabi Bagh, where it crossed the 400-mark, going into the ‘severe’ category, according to data shown in SAMEER app.

Delhi’s air quality bettered from the ‘severe’ status to ‘very poor’ on November 14.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), people in the national capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 every year as adverse meteorological conditions trap pollutants from local sources and stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

The Delhi government has been forced to announce closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week from Monday.

All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been asked to work from home.

No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the national capital till November 17, the government announced in a desperate attempt to contain the air pollution levels.

(With agency inputs)