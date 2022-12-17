Watch: Inside the luxury Indian train where tickets cost Rs 20 lakh

A content creator shared a look inside the Maharajas' Express (Screengrabs from video shared on Instagram by @kushagratayal)

An Instagram user has shared a glimpse of an Indian luxury train that can give five-star hotels a run for their money. The Maharajas’ Express allows passengers to travel in richly-appointed rooms and enjoy modern-day amenities while on the move. Owned and operated by IRCTC, this train, like its name suggests, offers passengers a chance to experience royal luxury with cabins that are adorned with semi-precious stones, beautiful furniture, rich tapestries, wall-to-wall carpeting and antiques.

All of this comes at a price – and a big one at that. Tickets for the Maharajas’ Express can go up to Rs 20 lakh for a six-night tour if one chooses to travel in the presidential suite – the most luxurious of its luxury cabins.

Instagram user Kushagra Tayal, a content creator, recently got a chance to travel on the train and documented his experience for his followers. His Instagram video shows a quick tour of the train. It begins with an attendant opening a cabin door using a key card.

Inside, one gets to see a suite that would not look out of place in any luxury resort. Wooden furniture, gorgeous tapestries, golden accents and artwork all come together to give the suite an old-world charm.

In the on-screen caption, Tayal said that tickets for Indian Railways’ most expensive train can go up to Rs 19,90,800 before tax.

The video has racked up thousands of views and comments, with many joking about the things they could buy with the amount of money needed to travel on the train.

“I’d prefer buying property for that rate,” wrote one person. “This is not for Indians, only foreigners pay that much,” another said.

The website of Maharajas’ Express indeed lists out tariff in USD, with prices starting at $4,650 for a three-night tour in its delux cabins.

The Maharajas’ Express has 14 cabins or guest carriages divided into four categories: Deluxe Cabin, Junior Suite, Suite, and Presidential Suite.