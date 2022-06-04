Watch: Fire breaks out at Delhi airport. Video shows firefighters at tarmac

Firefighters douse flames at Delhi airport after a pushback vehicle caught fire (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

A fire broke out at Delhi airport on Friday evening when a pushback vehicle went up in flames on the tarmac. The blaze was brought under control quickly and no one was injured in the incident.

A pushback vehicle of Air India SATS Airport Services caught fire due to a technical problem in the apron area of the Delhi airport, news agency PTI reported. The apron area or tarmac is the part of an airport used for parking, maintaining, refuelling and loading aircraft.

The pushback vehicle caught fire at around 5.20 pm. The blaze was controlled within five minutes, sources told PTI.

Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the pushback towing vehicle in flames at Delhi airport. Firefighters were filmed dousing the flames just a few feet away from a parked aircraft.

“A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport at about 5:25 pm yesterday, 3rd June,” ANI reported. “A pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay. Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control.”

The video shows a firetruck extinguishing the flames on the pushback vehicle, which is used to push aircraft backwards to reposition it.

The fire did not disrupt scheduled flights and was quickly brought under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.