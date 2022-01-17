MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Emirates 'cabin crew' stands atop Burj Khalifa as A380 flies close to her

The hair-raising video features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, wearing an Emirates crew outfit, as she stands unfazed standing on top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
Emirates performed the stunt as part of Expo 2020 promotion. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by nicolesmithludvik)

Emirates performed the stunt as part of Expo 2020 promotion. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by nicolesmithludvik)


Dubai’s Emirates Airlines has released a video of a woman dressed as its cabin crew member and standing on top of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as an A380 plane flies near her.

The hair-raising video features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, wearing an Emirates crew outfit, as she stands unfazed at the highest point a person can be on a man-made structure.

An Emirates Airbus A380, painted in the Expo 2020 theme, flies past her, appearing deceptively close to her. The woman holds various placards promotion Expo 2020 and Emirates.

Explaining the behind-the-scenes story behind the stunt, Emirates said it followed meticulous planning and the highest safety protocols.

To get the perfect shot of the A380 flying past the woman on top of the Burj, the pilots flew the plane 11 times around the building, at a speed of 145 knots, which, the airline said, was really slow for an A380.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Close

Related stories

The plane flew 0.5 miles away from the woman and in level with the top of the Burj Khalifa, following which, it took a spin around Dubai.

“Standing on top of the world's tallest building being photobombed by a plane that has my face on the side - I think this is the coolest photo ever,” Smith-Ludvik wrote on Instagram after the video was released.

In August 2021, Emirates had performed a near-similar stunt with Emirates when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was taken off the UK’s red list, easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Hollywood actor Will Smith released a video of him scaling Burj Khalifa in his YouTube documentary series on his weight-loss journey to “get into the best shape of his life”. A drone camera shot shows the 53-year-old holding out his arms after reaching the summit and latter, sitting and chilling there.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Burj Khalifa #Dubai #Emirates #Expo 2020
first published: Jan 17, 2022 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.