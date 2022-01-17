Watch: Emirates 'cabin crew' stands atop Burj Khalifa as A380 flies close to her

Emirates performed the stunt as part of Expo 2020 promotion. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by nicolesmithludvik)

Dubai’s Emirates Airlines has released a video of a woman dressed as its cabin crew member and standing on top of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as an A380 plane flies near her.

The hair-raising video features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, wearing an Emirates crew outfit, as she stands unfazed at the highest point a person can be on a man-made structure.

An Emirates Airbus A380, painted in the Expo 2020 theme, flies past her, appearing deceptively close to her. The woman holds various placards promotion Expo 2020 and Emirates.

Explaining the behind-the-scenes story behind the stunt, Emirates said it followed meticulous planning and the highest safety protocols.

To get the perfect shot of the A380 flying past the woman on top of the Burj, the pilots flew the plane 11 times around the building, at a speed of 145 knots, which, the airline said, was really slow for an A380.

The plane flew 0.5 miles away from the woman and in level with the top of the Burj Khalifa, following which, it took a spin around Dubai.

“Standing on top of the world's tallest building being photobombed by a plane that has my face on the side - I think this is the coolest photo ever,” Smith-Ludvik wrote on Instagram after the video was released.

In August 2021, Emirates had performed a near-similar stunt with Emirates when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was taken off the UK’s red list, easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.