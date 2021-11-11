Will Smith climbs to the top of Burj Khalifa. Video will give you the chills

Will Smith climbed to the top of Burj Khalifa on his YouTube series. (Image credit: Screenshot from YouTube video by Will Smith)

Hollywood actor Will Smith scaled Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in his YouTube documentary series on his weight-loss journey to “get into the best shape of his life”.

The “Men in Black” star, 53, climbed to the highest point a person can be on a man-made structure.

The latest video on his YouTube channel shows him standing outside Burj Khalida, prepping for the mega feat, during the third week of documenting his fitness journey.

“I’ve got a bad feeling about the whole. I think we should call it,” Smith jokingly says, standing on the ground floor, after sizing up the skyscraper. He is accompanied by his trainer and camera crew memebers as he climbs 160 floors of the 2,722-feet building.

At the 100th floor, he stops and says, “We are very, very tired. Sixty floors to go. Let’s go.”

Finally, 61 minutes after beginning to climb, he reaches the 160th floor of Burj Khalifa.

“So, I was looking at the building and it dawned on me that we hadn’t actually climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa. And my sense of accomplishment started to turn into a dejected sense of failure. So we decided that we are actually going to climb to the top of the Burj Khalifa.”

From the 160th floor, Will Smith climbs another 200 metres using a ladder, with safety gear et al, to get to the pointed top of the dazzling structure.

A drone camera shot shows the actor holding out his arms after reaching the summit and latter, sitting and chilling there.

He wore a FitBit to track his steps while climbing the Burj Khalifa.

Earlier this year, Will Smith had shared his photos, revealing that he has been rocking a "dad bod".

"Dad bod" is a slang referring to a male body shape, particularly that of a middle-aged man. He added that he is in the “worst shape” of his life.

After receiving direct messages of workouts and pictures of men posing in black underwear as he did, Smith shared some of the content on his Instagram account saying: “Hahahahaha – Let’s go get it! After pics due in 12 weeks! #bigwilliechallenge”