Will Smith reveals he’s in 'worst shape' of his life, kicks off social media fitness movement

After receiving direct messages of workouts and pictures of men posing with 'dad bods' just like he did, Will Smith shared some of the content on his Instagram account kicking off the '#bigwilliechallenge'

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/willsmith

Image courtesy: Instagram/willsmith


American actor Will Smith has kicked off a social media fitness movement after posting images and revealing that he has been rocking a ‘dad bod’.

‘Dad bod’ is a slang referring to a male body shape, particularly that of a middle-aged man.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Smith said in an Instagram post earlier this month. The post has been ‘liked’ more than 6.7 million times so far.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

In another post, Smith said: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma gets in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Soon after Smith posted his pictures on Instagram, other celebrities joined the movement too. Actor-producer Mark Wahlberg also shared a before-after comparison of himself. "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now," he wrote, showing he had put on weight possibly for a film.

Actors Marlon Wayans, Anthony Anderson, and Flex Alexander also shared their pictures.

After receiving direct messages of workouts and pictures of men posing in black underwear as he did, Smith shared some of the content on his Instagram account saying: “Hahahahaha – Let’s go get it! After pics due in 12 weeks! #bigwilliechallenge
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Health #trends #Will Smith
first published: May 8, 2021 10:55 am

