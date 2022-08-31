English
    Watch: Delhi flyer caught with Saudi Riyals worth Rs 41 lakh hidden in lehenga buttons

    The discovery was made after CISF officials saw images of the buttons in the passenger’s bags on the X-ray scanner monitor and decided to investigate.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    CISF officials recover the foreign currency from the embellishments in the lehenga. (Screengrab from video shared by @CISFHQrs on Twitter)

    CISF officials recover the foreign currency from the embellishments in the lehenga. (Screengrab from video shared by @CISFHQrs on Twitter)


    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi airport have apprehended a flyer who was carrying foreign currency worth Rs 41 lakh hidden inside lehenga buttons and embellishments.

    A video shared by the CISF at Indira Gandhi International Airport show officials breaking open the embellishments to retrieve tightly folded bank notes. The passenger was handed over to customs officials for further investigation.

    Security personnel had intercepted the man during security checks around 4 am. The passenger was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Dubai, an official told news agency PTI.

    Security personnel saw images of the buttons in the passenger’s bags on the X-ray scanner monitor and decided to investigate. A cache of 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 41 lakh concealed inside the lehenga was recovered.

    The video prompted praise from several Twitter users who lauded the CISF officials for managing to spot the irregularity.

    "Well-done #CISF soldier. Proud. You are providing security in India's busiest airport with such promptness," commented Sunil Singh (@SunilSingh_0007).

    "Indeed, very good work! But I wonder how people come up with such bizarre ideas!" wrote Twitter user Surabhi Bailwal (@surabhi_bailwal).

    In a similar incident earlier this month, a man was caught at the Delhi airport carrying US dollars worth Rs 15 lakh hidden in packets of papad. He was supposed to fly to Bangkok but the CISG handed him over to the customs officials after the discovery.

    Tags: #CISF #Customs #Delhi #Delhi Airport #Indira Gandhi International airport #lehenga #Riyals #Saudi riyals
