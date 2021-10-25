MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Actor Sudhaa Chandran thanks Jyotiraditya Scindia after video on prosthetic limb removal at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had apologised to Sudhaa Chandran after she narrated in a video how she is asked to remove her prosthetic limb each time she is at the airport security.

Shylaja Varma
October 25, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

Actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran today thanked Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, four days after she put out a video narrating how she is asked to remove her prosthetic limb each time she is at the airport security. She said Mr Scindia “responded immediately and said that he would personally look into the matter”.

After her video appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking certificate or a card that can be easily displayed by specially-abled people at airports and other public places for easy security checks, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apologised to Ms Chandran.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers," the CISF tweeted.

 

Today, Ms Chandran, 56, posted another video on Instagram, thanking Mr Scindia as well as the BJP MP from Mumbai North and the CISF for assuring her that that they will look into the issue. “Now, I really want to thank everybody who supported me. Especially, a big thank you to Scindia-ji, our minister of Civil Aviation, who responded immediately and said that he would personally look into this matter, Mr Gopal Shetty, MP BJP from Mumbai, who initiated immediate action, and to all the CISF top authorities who personally called up and said that this matter will be treated with utmost urgency,” she said in the fresh video.

Sudhaa Chandran’s video appeal on Thursday, which has garnered over 2 lakh views and over 1,000 comments, was widely shared on the internet, following which the CISF tweeted the apology.  She had said CISF officers at the airport want her to remove her prosthetic limb and show it to them even when she requests them to do explosive trace detector test instead.

The CISF is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover and frisk passengers and their luggage at 64 civil airports of the country.

Sudhaa Chandran is a renowned dancer. A film, "Mayuri", was made in 1985, based on her life. In her acting career, she is particularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi serial “Kaahin Kissii Roz”.
Shylaja Varma
#Airport #CISF #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Sudhaa Chandran
first published: Oct 25, 2021 01:01 pm

