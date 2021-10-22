MARKET NEWS

Video: actor Sudhaa Chandran says 'asked to remove artifical limb' at airport, appeals to PM

Sudhaa Chandran is a renowned dancer. A film, "Mayuri", was made in 1985, based on her life. In her acting career, she is particularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi serial “Kaahin Kissii Roz”.

Shylaja Varma
October 22, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by sudhaachandran.

Actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran on Thursday put out a video narrating how she is asked to remove her artificial limb each time she is at the airport security. She appealed to Prime Minster Narendra Modi to give her a senior citizen’s card so that she does not have to go through it.

She said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers want her to remove her artificial limb and show it to them even when she requests them to do explosive trace detector test instead.

“This is a very personal note that I want to tell our dear Prime Minister Shri Modi-ji. This is an appeal to the central and the state government. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”

“But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, I’m stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (explosive trace detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible, Modi-ji?” she said in a video on Instagram.

 







The video has received over 50,000 views and over 400 comments.

“Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi-ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens,” Ms Chandran said.

Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Airport #Narendra Modi #Sudha Chandran #Sudhaa Chandran
first published: Oct 22, 2021 01:04 pm

