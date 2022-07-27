Watch: Bus runs over biker’s head in chilling video. Here’s what saved him

Screengrab from a video tweeted by @PenhaNewsRJ

A biker in Brazil owes his health to his helmet. Chilling footage shows how the man cheated death after getting thrown off his bike and nearly run over by a bus, all because his helmet took the brunt of both impacts.

Shared on Twitter by Penha News in Brazil, the video illustrates the importance of a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

The footage begins with a green bus rounding a corner, but the motorcyclist suddenly appears in front of it. He hits his break in an attempt to avoid a collision but is thrown off his bike. The hair-raising video shows how the man lands right underneath the bus. He would have risked serious head injuries as the bus continued on its way, almost dragging him along, but for his helmet.



NASCEU DE NOVO pic.twitter.com/aPxmeE3rgS

— Penha News RJ 2.0 (@PenhaNewsRJ) July 18, 2022

Watch the clip below:

The bus driver, thankfully, came to a stop and reversed the vehicle after a split second and the biker was able to roll out from underneath it. Onlookers arrived to help him as he took off his helmet.

The biker clearly suffered injuries in the accident, but he was not grievously hurt. After a few seconds, he got up with some help from bystanders and was able to walk a few steps to his bike and drink a glass of water offered to him.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform with nearly 4 million views.

“Imagine if there was no helmet,” remarked one viewer, while another said, “This is why you need a helmet.”