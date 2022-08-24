Watch: Australian PM chugs beer at Sydney rock concert as onlookers cheer on

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures at the crowd after chugging his beer. (Screengrab from video shared by @rhanna_collins)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught on camera chugging his beer at a rock concert in Sydney while the crowd of onlookers cheered him on. The video is now viral especially after the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin has been facing severe backlash after videos of her partying with friends went viral earlier this week.

It raised questions on whether it is appropriate for the head of a country to participate in such merry-making while a neighbour, Ukraine, is being invaded by Russia.

In the Australian PM's case, Anthony Albanese was seen wearing a Joy Division T-shirt with his partner Jodie Haydon and after finishing his beer, the Prime Minister toasted his empty cup to the crowd, before standing up and prompting loud cheers.

The video was shared by Rhanna Collins, the head of Indigenous news and current affairs at NITV. “Quietly enjoying @gangofyouths with the Prime Minister at the Enmore Theatre," wrote with the video.

The audience's reaction to this Prime Minister having a good time with alcohol is in stark contrast to that of Finland's and it did not go unnoticed by social media users. PM Sanna Marin had to even take a drug test to prove that she did not consume any at the party. She tested negative.

"Here’s Australia’s PM skolling a beer on demand at a rock concert. Thank god he didn’t start dancing or he’d definitely be ordered to take a drug test thought no one ever," tweeted Ian Young, a journalist with The Canadian Press.

"Finland’s young female Prime Minister gets smashed for dancing at a private party - meanwhile in Australia rock concert crowd cheers on the PM to scull a beer. Double standards much?," wrote Twitter user Queen Of Me (@queenofmenz).