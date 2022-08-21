Newsmaker | Who is Finland's PM? 7 things to know about Sanna Marin

This is the second timethat Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has found herself in hot waters after a night of revelry.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been facing serious backlash after videos of her partying with friends surfaced on social media this weekend. In the clips, the 36-year-old is seen dancing, singing while posing for the camera in a manner which has been criticised by some as inappropriate for a prime minister. Others, however, have defended Marin's right to enjoy a private party with friends.

The videos have also triggered a debate about if it was appropriate for the Prime Minister to indulge in a night of revelry when at a time when neighboring Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, prompting Finland--who had long remained neutral--to apply for NATO membership.

While, the verdict is still out on the party row, here are 7 things to know about the the country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

1.) Sanna Marin was Finland's Transport Minister when she was selected to lead the ruling Social Democratic party and was sworn in as Prime Minister in 2019. At 34, she was not only the youngest Prime Minister of the northern European nation, but the youngest head of state of an country in the world.

2.) She has had a swift rise in Finnish politics since becoming head of the city council of her industrial hometown of Tampere at 27.

3.) In 2021, however, Sanna Marin found herself in hot water when a tabloid reported that she has been claiming back about 300 euros (Rs 24,066) per month for her family's breakfasts while living at her official residence. Responding to it, Marin had tweeted, "As Prime Minister I have not asked for this benefit nor been involved in deciding on it."

4.) In the same year, Marin was caught partying at a Helsinki nightclub on until almost four in the morning, hours after her Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for Covid. "My husband and I... had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time (enjoying) the evening and nightlife," the Social Democrat leader wrote on Facebook.

And although, she apologised for the incident, added that she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.

Read more: Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

5.) In May 2022, months after Russia attacked Ukraine, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin jointly endorsed their country's NATO bid and recommended that Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay to guarantee its security.

6.) In August, Sanna Marin found herself in the middle of a controversy related to her partying again, with people questioning if such a behaviour is appropriate for the Prime Minister of a country and as the leader of a nation who has applied for NATO membership after Russia brought war to its doorstep.

7.) Moreover, Finnish media reported that people in the background of the video were heard yelling about cocaine--a fact that sparked massive backlash against Marin. Responding to the allegations, she told reporters, "I have nothing to hide. I have not used drugs and therefore I have no problem taking tests."