Watch: 'Aarti' performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Aarti was performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday morning to mark the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The two-centuries-old Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir in Maharashtra’s Mumbai is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Each year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of devotees gather at the temple from across the country.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: 'Aarti' being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/514Vzbq3T8

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country, and especially in the western states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Telangana and Gujarat.

Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on August 31 this year. This Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh, who, it is believed, was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. This 10-day festival will culminate on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the last day of celebration.

The Siddhivinayak Temple has made provision to live-stream the aarti every day for devotees who cannot attend in person. You can check the ‘Live Darshan’ on YouTube below:

You can also find the daily schedule of the temple here.

The Siddhivinayak Mandir was consecrated in 1801. It houses an idol of Shree Siddhivinayak flanked by idols of Riddhi and Siddhi.

“The auspicious idol of Shree Siddhivinayak with its trunk bent towards the right is unique, as the trunk is usually found curving leftwards,” the temple website reads. The 2.5-feet high idol is of black stone.