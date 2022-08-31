English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: 'Aarti' performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

    The two-centuries-old Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir in Maharashtra’s Mumbai is dedicated to Lord Ganesh

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Image credit: SiddhivinayakOnline/Facebook

    Image credit: SiddhivinayakOnline/Facebook


    Aarti was performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday morning to mark the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    The two-centuries-old Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir in Maharashtra’s Mumbai is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Each year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of devotees gather at the temple from across the country.

    Take a look at aarti being performed at Siddhivinayak Mandir on Ganesh Chaturthi in the video below:


    The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country, and especially in the western states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Telangana and Gujarat.

    Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on August 31 this year. This Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh, who, it is believed, was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. This 10-day festival will culminate on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the last day of celebration.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Siddhivinayak Temple has made provision to live-stream the aarti every day for devotees who cannot attend in person. You can check the ‘Live Darshan’ on YouTube below:

    You can also find the daily schedule of the temple here.

    The Siddhivinayak Mandir was consecrated in 1801. It houses an idol of Shree Siddhivinayak flanked by idols of Riddhi and Siddhi.

    “The auspicious idol of Shree Siddhivinayak with its trunk bent towards the right is unique, as the trunk is usually found curving leftwards,” the temple website reads. The 2.5-feet high idol is of black stone.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi #mumbai #Siddhivinayak temple
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 12:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.