    'Voters rewarded good performance, punished poor ones': Zoho CEO on assembly poll results

    "The results of the assembly elections also reflect the massive disconnect between the media, particularly English media, narratives and the average Indian," Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu added.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    While BJP leading in four out of the five states as assembly election results get declared for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu noted that the results mirror what voters want.

    "India's state election results are first and foremost a reflection of voters rewarding good performance on the ground and punishing bad performance," tweeted Vembu.

    He then added, "They also reflect the massive disconnect between the media, particularly English media, narratives and the average Indian."

    While Sridhar Vembu may have been referring to exit poll results of certain publications, several Twitter users agreed with him.

    "English media is disconnected from the ground. Suave speaking folks from AC newsroom are totally cut off. UP folks are smart voters. They punished Congress after emergency when the entire South India did not bother. Good to see voting on the back of development," tweeted GK Raju, who claims to be "a passionate Zoho fan".

    Twitter user Indranil Sengupta commented, "Agree whole heartedly - The popular English media, channels and influencers (across media and social media)'s disconnect from ground reality is unbelievable."

    There were, however, those that disagreed.

    "99% of the English media seems full throated in favour of the bjp so I am not sure where this view is coming from. Yes being partisan to this extent is extremely ruinous for news media of any sort," wrote Twitter user Suresh R.

    Another Twitter user who goes by the handle @moko65 commented, "But indian voters are unpredictable. Sometimes they change just for sake of it."

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #assembly elections #Assembly Elections 2022 #Sridhar Vembu #Zoho
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 09:34 pm
