Vivo Z1Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A30: Specs, price and features comparison

Vivo’s latest mid-ranger, the Z1Pro, comes with powerful specs for the price. We have already compared the Z1Pro with the segment leaders, namely Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision, which come with a punch-hole display.

Parameters Vivo Z1Pro Galaxy M30 Galaxy A30 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Octa-core with Adreno 616 GPU Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU. Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2) Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging support 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out. Android 9.0 based One UI Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Gradation Black, Gradation Blue. Black, Red, Blue, White Price Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Close Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 15,490 for 4GB + 64GB variant.

In terms of pricing, the Z1Pro falls in the same category as the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy A30. Let’s see how do these smartphones fare on paper. Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here . Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage