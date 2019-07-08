Vivo Z1Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A30: Specs, price and features comparison

In terms of pricing, the Z1Pro falls in the same category as the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy A30.
Vivo’s latest mid-ranger, the Z1Pro, comes with powerful specs for the price. We have already compared the Z1Pro with the segment leaders, namely Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision, which come with a punch-hole display.In terms of pricing, the Z1Pro falls in the same category as the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy A30. Let’s see how do these smartphones fare on paper.
|Parameters
|Vivo Z1Pro
|Galaxy M30
|Galaxy A30
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Octa-core with Adreno 616 GPU
|Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU.
|Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|4GB + 64GB, expandable up to 512GB
|Rear Camera
|Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors
|13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens.
|16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2)
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with fast charging support
|5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
|4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
|Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out.
|Android 9.0 based One UI
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black
|Gradation Black, Gradation Blue.
|Black, Red, Blue, White
|Price
Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,
Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,
Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 15,490 for 4GB + 64GB variant.
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:30 pm