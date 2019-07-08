Vivo Z1Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy A30: Specs, price and features comparison

Vivo’s latest mid-ranger, the Z1Pro, comes with powerful specs for the price. We have already compared the Z1Pro with the segment leaders, namely Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision, which come with a punch-hole display.

Parameters Vivo Z1Pro Galaxy M30 Galaxy A30 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Octa-core with Adreno 616 GPU Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU. Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor with Mali G71 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.2) Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging support 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out. Android 9.0 based One UI Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Gradation Black, Gradation Blue. Black, Red, Blue, White Price Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Close Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 15,490 for 4GB + 64GB variant.