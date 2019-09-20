Vivo V17 Pro launched in India for Rs 29,990: Specifications, features and availability details

Vivo has launched the Vivo V17 Pro in India. Vivo V17 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature a 32MP dual front pop-up camera. It is also Vivo’s first smartphone to feature a quad-camera setup.

The Vivo V17 Pro features an all-screen design, making way for a motorised camera. The front has a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The display has very thin bezels on the sides and marginally thicker chin. The phone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Vivo V17 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The SoC is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For longer battery life, the V17 Pro gets powered by a 4,100 mAh cell coupled with 18W dual-engine fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The highlight feature of the V17 Pro is the quad-camera setup. The V17 Pro’s camera features a 48MP Sony IMX 582 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The other three sensors feature an 8MP f/2.2 AI Super-wide lens, a 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The rear camera comes with features like Super Night Mode, Portrait mode, etc.

For selfies, the world’s first smartphone with a dual pop-up front camera features a 32MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a super-wide 8MP sensor with a 105-degree field of view. The pop-up camera module also houses moonlight flash for brighter low-light selfies.

The front camera features ‘Super Night Mode’ which combines multiple frames to optimise the brightness and capture clear low-light selfies. A new feature called Pose Master suggests various poses for clicking selfies.

Vivo V17 Pro’s front camera is tested to withstand up to 40 kilograms of weight and is protected by Sapphire glass. The pop-up camera also features auto-retraction upon detecting a fall.

Vivo V17 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model.